Murder suspect’s attorneys say video proves his innocence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorneys for a man accused of fatally shooting two men outside a church say surveillance video will prove he’s innocent.

Anthony Kapinski is charged with first-degree murder for killing Jordan Mucher and Paul Francia back in June.

According to police, the two men confronted Kapinski in a parking lot near Montgomery and Carlisle over car parts they say he stole.

A fight broke out and Kapinski shot and killed both men.

The defense argues argues Kapinski acted in self-defense and they say surveillance video from the nearby church will prove it.

They’re asking a judge to allow that video to be played in court.

