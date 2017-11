ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s mayor-elect has named four executive appointments.

Monday, Tim Keller announced Sarita Nair will serve as his chief administrative officer. Sunalei Stewart will serve as Keller’s new chief of staff.

Justine Freeman was named deputy chief of staff, and Sanjay Bhakta will be chief financial officer.

All are leaving the State Auditor’s Office to work with Keller at City Hall.

