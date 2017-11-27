A storm system will pass through northern New Mexico early Tuesday spreading snow showers and gusty winds. Most of the state will stay dry as the system quickly exits Tuesday afternoon. However, most areas will see a significant temperature cool down. Temps will top out in the 50s here in the Albuquerque area. The weather will be relatively quiet Wednesday and Thursday before a more powerful storm system takes aim over the weekend.

Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast View as list View as gallery Open Gallery