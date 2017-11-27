Local group organizes fundraiser to help Valencia County flooding victims

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The community is coming together to help some Valencia County families whose homes were devastated by flooding.

The rains hit the community of Pueblitos, south of Belen, especially hard. Five families were displaced.

One of them was a family with young kids; they’re still living out of a camper. Another family was a WWII veteran and his wife.

Now the Elks Lodge is organizing a fundraiser. They say its during tough times like this that the community shines, coming together to help their neighbors.

“Just like everyone else… I didn’t realize how bad the devastation was until we went out to contact these families and spend time with them to see what their needs were… we went through a couple of homes,” said Ernie Salazar with the Elks Lodge.

“I haven’t heard of them getting a whole lot of help and we hope we’ll bring the community together and there will be a good turnout to show our support for them,” said Kenny Maestas with the Elks Lodge.

The fundraiser is a dance on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Elks Lodge on Highway 314 in Los Chavez. Tickets are $15, donations are also welcome.

