Lobos and Weir believe they are a work in progress

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Their 2-4 record is probably concerning to Lobo fans, but men’s basketball coach Paul Weir believes the best is yet to come. The Lobos are in the midst of a four game losing skid with a 5-1 Evansville team coming to town Wednesday. The Lobos failed to get a win at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, last week. They put up a fight against TCU, but failed on a shot to win the game as the buzzer sounded.

The Lobos also got a slow start the following day against Maryland, but found their stride in the second half. While the trip did not produce victories, Coach Weir does believe his team, filled with mostly newcomers, got a chance to grow.

“I think we all feel really good about the team we can become, frustrated maybe with the results and how it looks right now, but I don’t think that’s any indication of how we are all feeling about hopefully where this season can still go,” said Weir.

Rebounding has been an issue with the Lobos. Opponents have gain the edge in that area in all of their losses.

The good thing for the Lobos is that their pressure is having some success. They are fourth in the nation in creating turnovers.

“We’ve done some things, we just kind of have to put it all together and unfortunately right now the negatives are kind of slightly outweighing the positives,” said Weir.

The Lobos and Evansville have a 7 p.m. start time at Dreamstyle Arena Wednesday.