Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue today with most of us closer to daily records than averages. Downtown Albuquerque is likely to warm to near 71°… warmer than the current record of 69° last set back in 1954. Winds out of the southwest will gradually pick up through the day while humidities drop to values <15%. RED FLAG WARNINGS are in place for the Northwest Highlands and Northeast Plains from 12PM-5PM for strong winds (SW 15-30mph) and low humidity (<10%). Sunshine will be filtered by high clouds with dry conditions statewide.

TUESDAY: A storm system scraping southern CO and northern NM will bring a few spotty showers to those near the northern stateline (accumulation: light, maximum of a couple inches). The bigger issue will be the winds this storm brings in. Expect breezy northerly winds across the area (10-20mph in most locales). Afternoon highs will drop significantly across the state with most of us down to the 50s and 60s.