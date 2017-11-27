John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

It’s going to be another warm afternoon across New Mexico with several locations being near record highs for the day. The ridge that has kept us warm over the past week will get shoved out tonight by a storm system scraping the northern part of the state. This will lead to some snow over the northern high terrain. Some of that snow may even work into the northeast briefly Tuesday morning. The bigger story for the state will be gusty winds tonight through Tuesday and much cooler temperatures statewide. Despite the cool down, afternoon highs will remain a few degrees above average.

Temperatures will rebound on Wednesday as another weak ridge passes over the state, but another storm system will cool us back down for the latter part of the week. This looks to be just the beginning of an overall pattern change with storms becoming more frequent for the first part of December. This is certainly welcome news after being mostly dry since the beginning of October!