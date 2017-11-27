Gross receipts tax on purchases by labs not guaranteed

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – As New Mexico lawmakers debate possible changes to the state’s tax structure, one concern is whether purchases made by national laboratories located in the state will continue to result in gross receipts tax revenue.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports data presented to lawmakers shows the for-profit consortium that currently manages Los Alamos National Laboratory has paid between $48 million and $100 million a year in gross receipts taxes.

Some of that money went to the state to pay for education and other government services. Another portion was distributed to local governments in and around the lab.

In 2015, the most recent year for data, $76 million was collected and $22 million of that stayed with state government.