ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a Bank of the West on Monday.

It happened at the branch on Menaul and San Pedro. Investigators say the robber is a Hispanic male in his 40s, around 5-feet-10-inches tall.

They say he got away wearing a black hat with a Zia symbol.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.

