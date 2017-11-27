Espanola City Council consider reducing number of councilors

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, a New Mexico city is weighing the possibility of cutting its city council in half.

The Espanola City Council will hear public feedback this week on letting voters decide whether to reduce the number of councilors from eight to four.

The proposal would appear on the March ballot.

According to the Rio Grande Sun, Mayor Alice Lucero said the change would free up money for other things.

Councilor John Hernandez disagrees, telling the Sun the savings of $24,000 per year is “negligible.”

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday’s city council meeting at 6 p.m.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps