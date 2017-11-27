Eastside Animal Shelter shows off kennel renovations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Eastside Animal Shelter recently received a much-needed face lift.

The project added a big new building with 20 additional kennels that will help quarantine sick animals.

Kennel “D” was renamed Kennel “Q” after Terrie Q. Sayre, a well-known animal advocate.

“Now we have something that’s safer. A paw can’t go through here. They can still come up here with their paws and say ‘hi’ but it’s a much safer environment for the animals and the staff,” said Paul Caster with the Animal Welfare Department.

The project cost $1.6 million. It was funded by general obligation bonds and state funds.

