Driver hits 3 people on Denver sidewalk

DENVER, Colo. (KRQE) – The District Attorney’s Office is deciding if the driver of a van who police say hit three people on a sidewalk in Denver, will face charges.

The driver says it was not his fault.

It happened Sunday when the driver was leaving a parking lot and went through a gate, hitting the three people who were on the other side.

He told investigators his foot got stuck on the accelerator of the van and he could not get it off.

“They went the wrong way down a one-way twice. Wrong way down 16th, wrong way up 15th. And was dragging signs and knocking out trees and knocking out people…so, it was pretty chaotic,” said a witness, Meagan Bunn.

The three victims were rushed to the hospital, one of them with potentially serious injuries.

The driver was taken into custody right after the crash. Police say he was not intoxicated.

