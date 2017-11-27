District Attorney’s Office triples number of special prosecutors

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The District Attorney’s Office is tripling its number of special prosecutors to tackle the backlog of approximately 36 officer-involved shooting cases since 2015.

The number of officer-involved shootings have jumped dramatically since July, which means more investigations that can take up to a year or more, according to the DA’s Office.

The DA reports 18 officer-involved shootings this year between the Albuquerque Police Department, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Marshals Service. Of those, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office had nine.

Starting this week, the DA’s Office has added four new part-time prosecutors contracted for seven months, paying $10,750 each from the DA’s unused funds. They are Max Shepherd, Jacqueline Medina, Chris Schultz and Rey Montano.

“Ultimately, what we really want to do is turn these around within 60 days which seems like a dream at this point,” special prosecutor, Michael Cox, said. “With a little luck, with help from these four folks, we may be able to clear that up and get to 2016.”

The office also hired a paralegal and investigator to help with the cases.

“It’s important that the department devote the resources necessary to get to the bottom of any sort of improprieties that happened in these shootings,” ACLU New Mexico Executive Director Peter Simonson said. The ACLU has been closely monitoring the shootings and has been outspoken about the need for the DA’s Office to get extra resources.

Cox said they have a big task ahead: More than half of this year’s cases involve the BCSO and USMS, which do not have lapel or dash cameras.

“Every case is different. Of course, with APD we generally have lapel videos but they don’t always work,” Cox said. “It’s kind of hit or miss whether they’re turned on or not and whether they pick up what you need. When you have none, you’re relying on witnesses, physical evidence.”

They hope to pick up the pace of these cases so officers don’t have to worry about lingering investigations and victims’ families can have closure.

