Community rallies to rebuild vandalized memorial

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The community is coming together to rebuild a vandalized memorial for fallen law enforcement officers.

News 13 told you earlier this month how vandals targeted the Otero County Fallen Officer Memorial, bending plaques, destroying flowers and throwing American flags on the ground.

According to the Alamogordo Daily News, First National Bank hosted a fundraiser and raised more than $5,000 from the Alamogordo community.

The money went to rebuilding the fallen officer memorial.

Police are still trying to identify the vandals responsible.

