Christmas Joy at NHCC

Awaken your heart to the true spirit of Christmas in dance, as The Performers Ballet & Jazz Company presents the 33rd season of its award-winning holiday production Christmas Joy.

Over 50 classically trained dancers will inspire audiences with a repertoire of moving and inspirational classical ballet, jazz and contemporary dance performances choreographed to traditional and contemporary Christmas music. A moving, uplifting production, Christmas Joy has become an Albuquerque holiday tradition.

Make it part of your own family’s celebration, and start the season with the wonder and awe of the Christmas story.