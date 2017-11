CEDAR CREST, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexican came across quite the sight Monday morning.

Charlene Pyskoty found a bobcat strolling outside Vista Grande Community Center in Cedar Crest.

The bobcat was just walking around the parking lot by himself.

While wildlife isn’t unusual in the mountains, it’s unusual in such a busy place.

