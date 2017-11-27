Best Buddies celebrate inclusion at ‘Big, Bright Breakfast’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The Best Buddies program of New Mexico is celebrating inclusion and acceptance with a fun breakfast event.

Best Buddies is an international volunteer-based program that focuses on social inclusion and acceptance of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The group promotes friendship, integrated employment, and leadership development for people of all ages.

That mission is accomplished through friendship programs in elementary school through college, where students are matched with their peers, employment service programs, and Ambassador programs.

On Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28, a national day of giving, Best Buddies will be hosting an inspiring fundraiser breakfast to support the programs in New Mexico. There will be a fashion show featuring local program members; the Spirit of Inclusion Awards celebrating three local champions of inclusion; and a keynote speaker Katie Meade, the first-ever professional model with Down Syndrome, Katie Meade.

Event Details:

Nov. 28, 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m, $75, Albuquerque Marriott

For more information, visit the Best Buddies website.