Albuquerque students participate in DECA rubber band challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque students stretched their imaginations to come up with innovative uses for rubber bands.

It was part of Monday’s Global Idea Challenge, which pushes students to find alternative uses for common objects. Those students are part of DECA, a fast-paced, experimental program for future business leaders.

Monday, students from eight schools showed off how rubber bands can be used for applications like physical rehabilitation or securing a phone inside a car.

“It teaches kids not only to think outside the box, but also to think of new ways to change something simple into something that’s really creative and can also just change lives in the future,” said Titus Anderson, project co-creator.

Monday’s winners will get prize money from their local DECA chapter.

