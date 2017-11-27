Albuquerque students participate in DECA rubber band challenge

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque students stretched their imaginations to come up with innovative uses for rubber bands.

It was part of Monday’s Global Idea Challenge, which pushes students to find alternative uses for common objects. Those students are part of DECA, a fast-paced, experimental program for future business leaders.

Monday, students from eight schools showed off how rubber bands can be used for applications like physical rehabilitation or securing a phone inside a car.

“It teaches kids not only to think outside the box, but also to think of new ways to change something simple into something that’s really creative and can also just change lives in the future,” said Titus Anderson, project co-creator.

Monday’s winners will get prize money from their local DECA chapter.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s