Albuquerque High School senior’s prized possession stolen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday night, thieves smashed in the windows of two cars in the South Valley. They made off with high school students’ backpacks, homework and a prized possession.

“At first I thought it was just my purse and my purse can be replaced,” said Albuquerque High School senior, Jacquelynne Sabedra.

Sabedra and her friend were leaving a Thanksgiving celebration near Gun Club and Unser when they realized something wasn’t right.

“His car had gotten broken into and he has an alarm. So, people were walking out to leave and they noticed his car was going off and that his window was smashed,” said Sabedra.

Sabedra’s car doesn’t have an alarm, but her friend quickly noticed her passenger window had been smashed in too.

“I had gotten in the car and I had sat on glass not realizing it was glass,” said Sabedra.

Sabedra’s friend then noticed the window was gone. A quick glance under the seats and to the back of the car confirmed that the thieves got away with everything, including Sabedra’s $700 Letterman jacket.

“It was really sad for me and I just broke down and started crying,” said Sabedra.

The jacket was lined with tokens of everything Sabedra has accomplished in the last four years. It’s something she worked years for.

“For me to actually earn all the letters and patches and everything it took hard work,” said Sabedra.

Sabedra says she and her mom looked for the jacket, hoping the thieves ditched it on the side of the road.

“We were driving up the main roads trying to look which is kinda scary because this was about midnight. I’m more afraid someone just tossed it somewhere and it’s going to end up in the landfill,” said Antionette Sabedra.

So far, they’ve had no luck. Sabedra is desperate to get her jacket back.

“It meant so much to me,” said Sabedra.

If you have any information about where the jacket may be, you can email antosab9787@gmail.com.

