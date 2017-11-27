Aggies Lofton and Wilcot honored

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State guard Zach Lofton is the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week in men’s basketball. Lofton averaged 24 points and 8 rebounds last week in a pair of victories for the Aggies. The 6-foot-4 graduate transfer followed a 30 point performance against Colorado State with 21 points against rival UTEP.

The 4-1 Aggies will face those same Miners on the road Thursday. An Aggies football player also received an honor Monday. Defensive end Cedric Wilcots II was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week. Wilcots had a career high six tackles and three-and-a-half sacks as the Aggies knocked off the Idaho Vandals Saturday to move one game away from bowl eligibility. The Aggies need a victory at home against South Alabama Saturday to become bowl eligible.