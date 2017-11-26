The Week in Photos

A 93-year old Belen woman has spent the last decade helping military families overseas by sending coupons.

KRQE's Larry Barker took News 13 viewers behind the scenes of a real police investigation to give a close-up look at what homicide detectives are truly up against.

President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, right, and their son Barron Trump, look at National Thanksgiving Turkey Drumstick after being pardoned by President Trump during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. This is the 70th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

City leaders cut the ribbon on the almost-finished baseball complex Wednesday afternoon, and had a special guest throw the first pitch — Albuquerque’s very own World Series champion Alex Bregman.

This Thanksgiving, people around the city volunteered their time and resources to reach out to those in need.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade featured balloons, bands, stars and heavy security in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Bargain hunters were on the prowl throughout Albuquerque on Black Friday as the biggest holiday shopping event of the year got underway.

Relatives of Sheikh Sulieman Ghanem, 75, center, surround him as he receives medical treatment at Suez Canal University hospital in Ismailia, Egypt, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, after he was injured during an attack on a mosque. Militants attacked a crowded mosque during Friday prayers in the Sinai Peninsula, setting off explosives, spraying worshippers with gunfire and killing more than 200 people in the deadliest ever attack by Islamic extremists in Egypt. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Emmerson Mnangagwa, center, and his wife Auxillia, center-right, arrive at the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Mnangagwa is being sworn in as Zimbabwe's president after Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday, ending his 37-year rule. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)