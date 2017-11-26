Taos community morns death of former state senator

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taos community will gather in the coming days to remember a former state senator who died last week.

The family of Carlos Benito Trujillo of Taos says he passed away peacefully on Monday at 85-years-old.

Trujillo served in the state senate from 1966 to 1980, holding positions including Majority Floor Leader and Chair of the Legislative Finance Committee.

His family says a rosary will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Taos Monday at 6 p.m. followed by a memorial mass in celebration of his life on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

