Nude man on a balcony concerns Albuquerque mom and young children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was supposed to be a nice day out with family, but it turned into an unexpected x-rated show for a mother and her young daughter.

As Jennifer Lopez and her family left the zoo last Sunday, they were confronted with a man standing on his balcony, completely nude, at the Lofts on 8th and Silver.

“My youngest daughter and my sister noticed him first. Which is pretty disturbing actually. My daughter is only 3 and my sister is only 12,” said Lopez.

What happened next only upset Lopez even more.

“When we honked to let him know that a lot of children could see him, he kind of just started flailing his genitals around and just really had no concerns,” she said.

Lopez says the man eventually went inside, but not to cover up.

“He just continued to sweep and read his book, and just nonchalant just started continuing his thing completely nude in front of his window,” she said.

She called police because she was concerned about other families, or children having to see that.

“Regardless whether if he is in the privacy of his own home if he’s in public view at that point, it does become a problem to the community,” said Lopez.

Police say even though the man was in his own home, he did do something wrong.

“This appears as face value to be a misdemeanor indecent exposure,” said Officer Simon Drobik.

Also, if the man had an intent to expose himself in front of children, police say that would be a 4th-degree felony. They say it certainly warrants a knock on his door.

“It’s inappropriate, to say the least, walking around with huge front windows where everyone can see you, naked. Definitely inappropriate,” said Officer Drobik.

While Lopez didn’t get a chance to confront the man, she does have one last message for him.

“You never know what people have been through. You never know who’s watching. So just be considerate about your community,” she said.

Officer Drobik says they will be sending officers to that man’s home to have a talk with him. At most, he could face misdemeanor charges for indecent exposure.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps