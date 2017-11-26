New details on suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Penasco

PENASCO, N.M. (KRQE) – New information has been revealed on what happened just before State Police opened fire, killing a suspect on the roof of a mobile home.

Police identified the man killed as Nelson Rodarte.

It happened yesterday morning in Penasco, south of Taos.

Police responded to reports that Rodarte was drunk and had been beating up his ex-girlfriend overnight, before following her when she went to a nearby relative’s mobile home.

“His girlfriend’s dad said he showed up about 2 in the morning and pulled out a gun on her and said that he was going to kill her,” said a neighbor, Lois Ortiz.

When State Police and Taos County deputies arrived, Rodarte barricaded himself inside.

They went in after him but turned back when they saw he had a rifle.

That is when Rodarte got on the roof. Police say he was lying down, pointing the rifle at officers, when he started to get up on one knee.

An officer and a deputy opened fire, killing Rodarte. Their names have not been released.

