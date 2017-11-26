Museum Store Sunday offers deals on holiday gifts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We all know about the holiday discounts on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Now, there’s “Museum Store Sunday.”

This was the first year of the international event, with more than 600 museums around the world participating.

As with the other dedicated shopping days just after Thanksgiving, Museum Store Sunday is about offering enticing deals on holiday gifts.

Today, the Albuquerque Museum had deals on unique art, jewelry and edible treats from local artisans.

“They are wonderful, talented people and they don’t have a lot of marketing or money to promote themselves, so that’s another reason it’s important,” said Maureen Ryan of the Albuquerque Museum store.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center also joined in, selling handcrafted Native American art and hosting a talk with a renowned Native American potter.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps