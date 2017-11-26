Museum Store Sunday offers deals on holiday gifts

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We all know about the holiday discounts on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Now, there’s “Museum Store Sunday.”

This was the first year of the international event, with more than 600 museums around the world participating.

As with the other dedicated shopping days just after Thanksgiving, Museum Store Sunday is about offering enticing deals on holiday gifts.

Today, the Albuquerque Museum had deals on unique art, jewelry and edible treats from local artisans.

“They are wonderful, talented people and they don’t have a lot of marketing or money to promote themselves, so that’s another reason it’s important,” said Maureen Ryan of the Albuquerque Museum store.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center also joined in, selling handcrafted Native American art and hosting a talk with a renowned Native American potter.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s