Local comic club collects donations for kids in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local group of compassionate comic book enthusiasts is helping brighten up the holidays for kids in need.

This weekend, the club Comic-Topia held a donation drive at Age of Comics.

The group often focuses on promoting child literacy, but right now it is partnering with the Storehouse to bring food, clothing and toys to kids this holiday season.

Next weekend, members of Comic-Topia will join the Storehouse to hand out the donations at the Westside Community Center.

That event also includes a trivia contest to win prizes, distributed by costumed volunteers.

That event will be Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 to 11 a.m.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps