John’s Sunday Evening Forecast

After being mostly dry over the past nearly two months, it looks like our fortunes may finally changes across New Mexico. The ridge that has dominated our weather over the past week will finally start to break down Monday. However, with a southwesterly flow in place, expect temperatures to remain well above average.

The ridge breaking down will open the door for a storm system to scrape the northern part of the state Tuesday. This will lead to some mountain snow across the northern high terrain. The bigger story will be gusty winds across the state and a big cool down. Though we’ll see temperatures drop by 15° – 20°, temperatures will still be a few degrees above average.

The storm quickly clears out by Wednesday, leading to more sunshine and rebounding temperatures. In the long term, storm systems will become more frequent across the state as we begin December.