ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holidays are in full swing at Isleta Casino.

The resort’s elaborate Christmas display is up. It includes a 35-foot Christmas tree.

There were lines out the door to take pictures with Santa Saturday.

There is also an 8-foot tall gingerbread house that took all year to plan and a team of pastry chefs to create.

Families can take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and the gingerbread house every Saturday and Sunday leading up to Christmas.

