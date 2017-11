CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE)– A building fire Sunday morning left three people dead.

Fire crews in Clovis arrived to a home on Calhoun near Grand and 1st Street to find an outbuilding engulfed in flames with reports of people inside.

After firefighters beat back the flames and got in they found three people dead. Their identities have not yet been released.

A fourth person escaped the fire and was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.