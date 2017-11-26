Cowboys release McFadden in flurry of moves amid 3-game skid

FRISCO, Texas (AP) The Dallas Cowboys have released running back Darren McFadden, their leading rusher two years ago but an expendable player even with the absence of suspended star Ezekiel Elliott.

McFadden was released Sunday along with kicker Mike Nugent, who filled in when Dan Bailey missed four games with a groin injury. Bailey returned for the 28-6 Thanksgiving loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas’ third straight without Elliott.

The Cowboys also signed defensive end Datone Jones and promoted running back Trey Williams from the practice squad. Jones was a first-round pick by Green Bay in 2013. He was released by San Francisco recently.