Cody East is back and ready for Jackson Wink Fight Night event

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Jackson Wink Fight Night KO is going down Saturday December 1st at Isleta Resort and Casino. There are 11 fights in all on this fight card with 5 pro bouts.

Featured on this action packed card is Los Lunas native Cody “The Freight Train” East. 2016 was the last time fans got to see East in the octagon, and unfortunately it was a loss. East was riding a high when he got into the UFC, but fell hard after losing 2 straight fights.

East said that he got big headed and didn’t work as hard as he should of. East is now just excited to get back in the cage and fight, because he loves to fight and loves knocking people out. “I am here and I am just training regardless of the opponent, it’s going to be the same. It’s going to be them face down and my hand raised, it really doesn’t matter to me. I am just trying to beat someone up”, said Cody East.

East has 8 KO’s in his 12-3 professional MMA Career. Doors open at 5:30 pm on Saturday for those fights with the first bell being at 7PM.