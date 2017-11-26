City reminds drivers to stay out of ART bus lanes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is reminding drivers to be careful and stay out of the Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus lanes.

ART started running Saturday on the westside, taking riders to the BioPark for the River of Lights.

Officials say drivers cannot cross the ART bus-only lane, not even to make a left turn.

The reminder comes a day after a small crash involving an ART bus on Central near New York, although police and city officials have not said what caused the crash.

On top of the service to the River of Lights, you might also see bus drivers practicing their routes in the next few days.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps