City reminds drivers to stay out of ART bus lanes

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is reminding drivers to be careful and stay out of the Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus lanes.

ART started running Saturday on the westside, taking riders to the BioPark for the River of Lights.

Officials say drivers cannot cross the ART bus-only lane, not even to make a left turn.

The reminder comes a day after a small crash involving an ART bus on Central near New York, although police and city officials have not said what caused the crash.

On top of the service to the River of Lights, you might also see bus drivers practicing their routes in the next few days.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s