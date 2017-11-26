A look back at 100 years of the New Mexico Museum of Art

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – This weekend, the New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe celebrated 100 years since its opening.

It was closed for the last two months for extensive renovations.

“We have been exhibiting and celebrating art in this building, on this location for 100 years,” said museum director Mary Kershaw.

It is a big accomplishment that founders of the New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe could only have imagined a century ago.

“New Mexico is a place that celebrates art,” Kershaw said.

In 1917, when the museum doors first opened, Santa Fe was a town of only about 5,000 people.

“It was a huge statement about the significance of art to this community,” she said.

Museum Director Mary Kershaw says in the early 20th century, Santa Fe had a decision to make.

“…what was its future. They looked around, they saw it was a community of artists from all communities and they thought ‘okay let’s make Santa Fe a real cultural destination,'” she said.

Before construction, only the cathedral towered over the Santa Fe Plaza.

“And then this was built sort of catty-cornered from the cathedral on the same kind of scale so those two building would have really dominated Santa Fe at the time,” Kershaw explained.

True to New Mexico architecture, the museum’s build was inspired by the local pueblos.

Kershaw says the single most instrumental figure in the museum’s culture was painter Robert Henri.

“So he got together with Edgar L. Hewitt who was driving the construction of this museum and Henri helped develop the exhibition philosophy behind it which was an open door philosophy,” she said.

Artists from the Native and Hispanic communities, to artists from the east coast would feature their work at the museum.

“It was a place where artists were able to show their work and engage with the community in a very direct way that was an unusual thing for an art museum at the time,” she said.

Drawing artists from around the country to Santa Fe, today the museum is breathing new life. Restorations have uncovered original architecture in a building housing what have become historic works of art in New Mexico.

“You basically name an American artist and they’ve probably had some impact here,” Kershaw said.

There are plans to add another location for contemporary works and storage in Santa Fe.

To celebrate the museum’s centennial, 100 events are planned over the next year.

————

