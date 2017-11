ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are looking for a place to find unique, local holiday gifts, Winterfest is underway at Civic Plaza.

On top of more than 20 vendors selling their wares, Santa and Mrs. Claus are also there to chat and take pictures with kids.

Today also marks the beginning of skating on the plaza, with the synthetic skate rink now open for business.

Winterfest runs until 7 p.m. and next Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.

