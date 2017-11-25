Small Business Saturday event helps keep holiday spending local

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Big brand retailers offered up the deals Friday, with millions across the nation turning out in droves to box stores. Saturday, though, was all about the mom and pop stores.

“Shopping local, that’s the most important thing, is you’re contributing to the community,” said floral designer at Peoples Flowers, Devon Harrier.

The holiday shopping season is in full swing and the day after Black Friday, local businesses were thrust into the spotlight on Small Business Saturday.

“We do have one of a kind custom pieces. We do always go above and beyond,” Harrier said.

Albuquerque-based Peoples Flowers has been in business for 70 years. Employees say the family-owned shop is a great place to pick up holiday decor and gifts and not just because they have great stuff to offer.

“Just get out and try it instead of going to Walmart or just Smith’s. [It] means a little bit more whenever you go and shop local,” Harrier said.

Meanwhile, local fitness studio for women Mindful Movement and Wellness launched a new tradition.

“We wanted to kind of be a place where small businesses can come that maybe don’t have a brick and mortar store but still take advantage of Small Business Saturday and get the community out to come support these small local businesses,” said Brittany Espinoza with Mindful Movement and Wellness

“Mindful Market” brought together local crafters and artisans like Cornerstone Goat Milk Soaps from Bosque Farms.

“For us it’s a chance to get a product that is definitely locally made in the hands of the community at large so they can try something different,” explained owner Deanna Baca.

Jordan Guerra says since she started her sign making business a year ago, she’s more inclined to buy local herself.

“The cool part about mine is that they’re custom done so I can write whatever you want on it so a lot of people ask for family names,” she explained.

Overall, it was a shopping event that helps keep money in the community.

In Rio Rancho, some small businesses are offering a 10 percent discount to those who show their Rio Rancho library card. That offer is in place through next Saturday.