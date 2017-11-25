ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – In the first section of Football Friday, the Manzano Monarchs continue their march towards perfection with a 28-10 victory over last year’s Class 6A runner-up Las Cruces. That sets up a Manzano and La Cueva championship game. It’s the first all Albuquerque final. La Cueva came from behind to beat the Cleveland Storm 37-34 in overtime.

NM Football Friday Week 14 Pt. 2

The Artesia Bulldogs are hoping to go the championship game again. Titletown fell short in its bid for a 30th championship last season. They have to take care of a determined Farmington Scorpions team in the semifinals to get to the championship game. We talked about what both clubs are working with. Everyone knows what the Belen Eagles are working with. Junior running back Diego Casillas has dominated opponents this season. Will he be enough to turn away the Roswell Coyotes? We explored that question in section two.

NM Football Friday Week 14 Pt. 3

In this block of the Football Show, it is all about class 4A. Ruidoso took out Hatch Valley on Friday 30-6, so they will face the winner of Portales and Robertson. Van and Jared have an in depth preview of that game which will be going on Saturday in Las Vegas, New Mexico, at 1:30 pm.

NM Football Friday Week 14 Pt. 4

In the homestretch of the Football Show, we start off as usual with the Utility Block Company, Block of the Week. Then its previews for the 3A Semifinal games. Estancia and Eunice will square off on Saturday at 1PM, and on the other side of the bracket, it will be Santa Rosa and Capitan also at 1 p.m. The Football Friday Night Crew will see you fans again next week as Championship weekend will be upon us.