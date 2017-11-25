New Mexico Museum of Art celebrates 100th anniversary

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A long-time local institution celebrated an impressive milestone today and invited the community to join the fun.

The New Mexico Museum of Art, off the Santa Fe Plaza, opened its doors 100 years ago Saturday.

Visitors flocked to the museum to check out the exhibits for free. Visitors could also visit the art-making stations and participate in a 1920s themed costume contest.

Museum interpreters dressed as famous artists, including Georgia O’Keefe and Diego Rivera. from the past were also there to help visitors understand the history of the artworks on display.

“The museum has just grown, so over 100 years a lot of famous people have painted here, or came here and got famous,” said Lee Manning, who was dressed as Diego Rivera.

The celebration wrapped up Saturday afternoon.

