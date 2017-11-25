Lobo Women win their 6th straight game on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Lobo women are continuing to roll, as they won their 6th straight game on Saturday over UC Irvine 83-61. This win marks their 2nd of the Thanksgiving Tournament and brings their overall record to 6-0.

The Lobos had 4 scorers finish in the double figures, with freshman Madi Washington leading the pack with a game high of 21 points. Both Tesha Buck and Jaisa Nunn would follow finishing with 17 points.

The Lobos will wrap up the UNM Thanksgiving tournament on Sunday playing Illinois at 2:30pm.