Lobo Men’s Basketball Drops 4th straight game on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Men’s Basketball dropped their 2nd game in this year’s Emerald Coast Classic. UNM had a very slow start on Friday against Maryland and ended up losing 80-65. This loss also marks the Lobos 4th straight.

UNM never led in this game with Maryland and only shot 33.2 percent from the field and 31 percent from the 3-point line. Chris McNeal would lead the Lobos in scoring once again on Saturday finishing with 19 points marking the 5th game this season that he has finished in the double figures.

Anthony Mathis would also look good off of the bench finishing with 12 points, but Maryland would cruise in this victory. Sam Logwood was awarded by making the Emerald Coast Classic All-Tournament Team.

Now 2-4 on the season, UNM returns home to host Evansville next on Wednesday at 7PM.