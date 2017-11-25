Kristen’s Saturday Evening Forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT: A cool and pleasant night ahead of us with overnight lows in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly clear sky.

SUNDAY: Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue, once again threatening daily records across portions of western NM. Afternoon highs will soar well above average in most areas – expect widespread 50s, 60s and 70s. High pressure will remain in control, keeping away any shot at significant rain or snow.

MONDAY: Another very warm and quiet day on tap with afternoon highs climbing well above seasonal normals statewide. Many locations across the state will near, if not surpass, daily records. In Albuquerque, the forecast high is 70°… with the daily record currently standing at 69° last set back in 1954. Sunshine will blanket the area with no chance at rain or snow.

TUESDAY: A storm system crossing southern CO and northern NM will send down a strong cold front. Expect breezy to windy conditions in most locales… with a few inches of snow possible over the Northern Mountains. Cooler temperatures will follow the front with most of us looking at afternoon highs closer to seasonal normals Tuesday and Wednesday.