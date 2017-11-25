Holiday displays begin to appear around Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local holiday displays are starting to appear around the city.

Saturday is the opening night for the River of Lights at the BioPark’s Botanical Garden.

The 500-light display will be open every day from now until Dec. 30, with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas day, running 6-9:30 every night.

Also opening Saturday is the Buggs Lights at the historic Harvey House Museum in Belen.

The Bugg Lights are a 47-year-old tradition with over 300,000 lights, along with vintage and homemade Christmas decor.

That is open every day from 5 to 9 p.m. until Dec. 30.

