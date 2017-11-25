High School Football Playoffs: Semifinal Saturday (part 2)

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The 2017 high school football state playoffs are nearing the end, as semifinal games were played on Saturday. Here are the scores:

5A: 2-Belen beats 3-Roswell 27-20.

1-Artesia beats 4-Farmington 47-22. So with will be Belen and Farmington in this year’s 5A State Championship.

4A: 3-Robertson beats 2-Portales 20-14. Robertson will now play 4-Ruidoso in the 4A State Championship.

3A: 1-Eunive beats 4-Estancia 37-6.

2-Capitan beats 3-Santa Rosa 36-32. So it will be Capitan and Eunice in this year’s 3A State Championship game.

8-Man: One team was crowned champion this afternoon as 1-Melrose took out 2-Mountainair 76-24. Marking the 4th consecutive state title for Melrose.