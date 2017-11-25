Bernalillo Walmart evacuated on Black Friday due to bomb threat

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) — The Black Friday fun came to a screeching halt for shoppers at a local Walmart Friday morning. It was evacuated after a bomb scare.

Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, so one can only imagine how many people were inside when a bomb threat was called in at about 11 this morning when the store was evacuated.

Bernalillo and state police responded to the Bernalillo Wal-mart off of highway 528. There were K9 units present scoping out the store. We were able to speak with one shopper who was inside at the time of the evacuation.

“We were just shopping and had a cart full of stuff and we were on our way to check out and then employees just kind of started like rushing and then they started yelling at us to evacuate,” explained Rhianna Rojas, Bernalillo resident.

She says employees made everyone leave their carts inside and exit immediately. Madness broke out as everyone rushed to leave the store.

“It was kind of hard getting out because it was just so cluttered and there were so many people in one space trying to get out,” Rojas said.

Employees and shoppers had to wait across the street and the hundreds of people arriving to shop got turned away. The store was closed for about three hours.

Around 2 p.m. shoppers got the “all clear.” Most shoppers went back into the store and it was quickly packed again.

