ART buses are now ready to ride

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The long-awaited ART buses are finally on the streets, and you can snag a ride for free.

Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, buses will take people to the River of Lights at the BioPark with four westside pick-up and drop-off locations.

These are the only ART buses currently running.

The mayor and other city officials came together Saturday morning to celebrate the start of ART services.

Mayor Berry says after eight years in the making, he believes it will only help the city for years to come.

“I’m very optimistic for the business opportunities, the cultural opportunities, and just the opportunities to get together as a community and hang out,” the mayor said.

At the ceremony, the city received a gold standard design award from the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy for the design of the ART project.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps