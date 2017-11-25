ART buses are now ready to ride

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The long-awaited ART buses are finally on the streets, and you can snag a ride for free.

Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, buses will take people to the River of Lights at the BioPark with four westside pick-up and drop-off locations.

These are the only ART buses currently running.

The mayor and other city officials came together Saturday morning to celebrate the start of ART services.

Mayor Berry says after eight years in the making, he believes it will only help the city for years to come.

“I’m very optimistic for the business opportunities, the cultural opportunities, and just the opportunities to get together as a community and hang out,” the mayor said.

At the ceremony, the city received a gold standard design award from the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy for the design of the ART project.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s