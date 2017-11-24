Woman crawls through doggy door, steals homeowner’s car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is waking up in jail after she was caught on camera breaking into a home by crawling in through a doggy door.

Video shows Christina Nelms crawling into a home in the Foothills early Thursday morning.

Nelms rummages through items on a table, grabs a backpack and takes off.

Police say she also grabbed an iPhone and keys to the homeowner’s sons Subaru off a table.

Police also say they tracked the iPhone and it led them to the car.

They caught up with Nelms about six miles from the home and arrested her.

She is facing charges for burglary and stealing the Subaru. Officers also say she was planning to commit more home burglaries.

