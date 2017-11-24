Woman accused of murdering Albuquerque man back behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman accused of murdering a man is back behind bars after being released on an ankle monitor.

Mariah Ferry and Chase Smotherman are charged with the murder of John Soyka.

His body was found sexually mutilated near Rio Puerco a month after he went missing.

Mitchell Overhand who was convicted in the ’80s of killing his parents is facing tampering with evidence and conspiracy charges.

After the indictment, Overhand and Smotherman were ordered to be detained until trial.

Now, Ferry is back in custody after the State filed an emergency motion to keep her behind bars.

Ferry is set to be arraigned next week.

