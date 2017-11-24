UNM women’s basketball improves to 5-0 with win over Wichita State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team is now 5-0 after a 76-62 win over Wichita State. The Lobos got 23 points and 7 rebounds from senior guard Cherise Beynon in the win. Alex Lapeyrolerie had 15 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the three-point line. Teesha Buck scored 14 for the Lobos.

Center Jaisa Nunn turned in a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Lobos shot 44 percent and outran Wichita State on fast break points, winning that battle 19 points to 2. The game was the first for the Lobos in their Thanksgiving Tournament. The Lobos will now take on UC Irvine Saturday. The game at Dreamstyle Arena has a 2:30 p.m. start time.