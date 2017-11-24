UNM football ends season on a 7 game losing streak

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – They had one more chance to stop a losing streak that started six games prior to their last. The University of New Mexico Lobos football team fell to San Diego State 35-10 Friday. The Lobos trailed from start to finish but actually appeared ready to make a game of it in the third quarter.

A Jason Sanders field goal gave the Lobos their first score of the game in the third quarter when they trailed 21-0. A quarterback change saw the Lobos add a touchdown to the field goal in the third quarter. Tevaka Tuioti, in for senior Lamar Jordan, connected with Jay Griffin IV for a 62-yard score. That made it a 21-10 game. Tuioti was just getting started as he drove the Lobos back downfield with a chance to possibly make it a 21-17 game.

The Lobos could not get into the end zone and decided to try for a field goal. The attempt by Jason Sanders was no good and some of the steam brought on by the Lobos third-quarter charge went away. The Aztecs tacked on more points and watched Rashad Penny rush for 203 yards on 22 carries. For the Lobos, it was another tough finish to a season that has been full of disappointment. The Lobos finished the season with a 3-9 record, 1-7 in conference play. The dismal finish comes after a 9 win season last year and back to back bowl appearances.

