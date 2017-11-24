Universities revoke journalism awards given to Charlie Rose

FILE - In this April 13, 2017 file photo, Charlie Rose attends The Hollywood Reporter's 35 Most Powerful People in Media party in New York. The Washington Post says eight women have accused television host Charlie Rose of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior. CBS News suspended Charlie Rose and PBS is to halt production and distribution of a show following the sexual harassment report. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — Charlie Rose, who was fired this week by CBS News and PBS in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women, has now lost accolades from two universities.

Both Arizona State University and the University of Kansas announced the decisions Friday.

Arizona’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication gave Rose an award for journalism excellence in 2015.

The William Allen White Foundation, which supports journalism education at the University of Kansas, presented Rose an award last spring.

ASU officials say the actions reported about Rose were too “egregious” to ignore.

The University of Kansas’ School of Journalism says Rose doesn’t exemplify the award’s ideals.

Eight women told the Washington Post Monday that Rose groped them, openly walked around nude or said sexually inappropriate things on the job.