Torrance County officers search for man who escaped custody

MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (KRQE) – The Torrance County Sheriff’s Office and the Mountainair Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man with active arrest warrants who escaped police custody.

TCSO says 31-year-old Jaime Valencia-Ruiz was involved in an altercation with a Mountainair police officer during which the officer sustained injuries and Valencia-Ruiz escaped from custody.

Valencia-Ruiz escaped while still wearing handcuffs.

Police say Valencia-Ruiz has an extensive and violent criminal history and should be considered dangerous.

If you have any information on his location, please call TCSO Detective K. Ballard at 505-544-4908, Mountainair Police Department at 505-847-2806 or Torrance County Regional Dispatch at 505-384-2705.

